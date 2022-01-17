Winter Storm Warning: How much snow you will see in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The heavy snow started falling overnight and it is going to continue falling well after the morning commute.
There is a Winter Storm Warning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties until 4 p.m. Monday.
Once the general snow stops, we’ll get a short break. Then lake effect will kick up Monday evening.
Here’s a look at the path of this winter storm:
Here’s our latest snowfall forecast for this event:
We will add additional accumulation when lake effect snow bands set up Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This will add to our storm totals.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.