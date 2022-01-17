Winter Storm Warning: How much snow you will see in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The heavy snow started falling overnight and it is going to continue falling well after the morning commute.

Weather updates here

There is a Winter Storm Warning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties until 4 p.m. Monday.

Check weather alerts here

Once the general snow stops, we’ll get a short break. Then lake effect will kick up Monday evening.

Weather closings

Here’s a look at the path of this winter storm:

MAPS IN MOTION

Here’s our latest snowfall forecast for this event:

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

We will add additional accumulation when lake effect snow bands set up Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This will add to our storm totals.

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST