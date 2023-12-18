CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s feeling more like winter as blowing snow and gusty winds continue to sweep across Northeast Ohio overnight into Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Ashtabula inland counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties, including Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible in some areas.

Some residents are experiencing power outages amid the wintry conditions. As of 8:45 p.m., according to FirstEnergy, more than 1,100 Lorain County customers, 500 Summit County customers, 400 Portage County customers and 300 Cuyahoga County customers have lost power.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said around 6 p.m. that more than 800 crews were out to treat slick spots on the roadways. ODOT is reminding drivers to slow down and give plenty of room for workers.

FOX 8’s GroundFOX was out on the road Monday night, noticing slippery conditions and cars sliding on the roadways in Geauga County.

