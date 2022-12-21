(WJW) – Days ahead of a winter storm that will impact Northeast Ohio, communities have started issuing snow parking bans.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service says it is a multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow possible.

NWS is calling for snow accumulations of up to 4 inches with wind gusts as high as 60 mph, which will make the wind chill feel as low as 30 below zero.

Snow parking bans are issued typically when there are two inches of snow or more on the ground, so the streets are clear for snowplows.

Snow parking bans

Sagamore Hills:

A snow parking ban has been issued from Friday, December 23 at 1 a.m. until further notice.

More parking bans will be updated on this list as they come in. You can email tips@fox8.com.