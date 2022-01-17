Winter storm: Opening of Cleveland COVID testing site delayed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winter storm dropping several inches of snow on Northeast Ohio is leading to closings and delays across the viewing area.

The Cleveland Clinic said, due to Monday’s weather conditions, the opening of the Walker Cleveland Community Covid-19 Testing Center at the W.O. Walker Building garage is delayed until noon.

Anyone who had a morning test scheduled can come in the afternoon.

The Clinic said you do not need to reschedule a new time in the afternoon.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties.