Winter Storm Landon hits Ohio this week: What to expect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team is working around the clock to pinpoint how winter weather moving in this week will impact your family.

Winter Storm Landon will start affecting Northeast Ohio on Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Monday and Tuesday will be typical winter days with highs in the 30s and a little sun.

Things really start to change on Wednesday.

The first precipitation we’ll see is rain.

Wednesday evening, that will change over to freezing rain.

Thursday we will be looking at snow for everyone all day.

It will be snow for everyone, and we will see accumulations.

How much?

The weather system is currently still sitting over the Pacific Northwest and because of the mix of rain and freezing rain before it starts to snow, it’s too early to give accurate numbers.

There are no watches or warnings in effect currently, but that will likely change as we get closer to the event this week.

What can you do to get ready?

Northeast Ohio is no stranger to big winter weather events.

Make sure you have the supplies you need on hand.

Winter storm Landon won’t just affect Northeast Ohio.

People as far south as Texas could get snow and ice.

The storm will stretch into New England.

Although some details and specific timing are uncertain, we know that for some it will be a disruptive winter storm.