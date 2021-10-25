Winter RiverFest to bring ice skating rink to Rivergate Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks announced the return of Winter RiverFest Monday.

The holiday event will kick off on November 26.

New for 2021, the event will bring a seasonal ice skating rink to Rivergate Park.

Winter River Fest at Merwin’s Wharf on January 9, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Winter River Fest at Merwin’s Wharf on January 9, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

You may also see the big man in red.

There are planned appearances for Santa in addition to igloo dining, a beer garden and firepits along the Cuyahoga River in The Flats.

“The holiday season is a special time in Cleveland Metroparks and we are thrilled to bring back Winter RiverFest along the Cuyahoga River,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release.

Skate reservations can be made online.

90-minute timeslots are $12 for ages 6 and up. $5 for 3 to 5. Ice skate rentals are $3.

You can make igloo reservations here.

Rentals start at a 2-hour minimum for $50, plus food and drink minimum.