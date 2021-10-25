Winter RiverFest to bring ice skating rink to Rivergate Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks announced the return of Winter RiverFest Monday.
The holiday event will kick off on November 26.
New for 2021, the event will bring a seasonal ice skating rink to Rivergate Park.
You may also see the big man in red.
There are planned appearances for Santa in addition to igloo dining, a beer garden and firepits along the Cuyahoga River in The Flats.
“The holiday season is a special time in Cleveland Metroparks and we are thrilled to bring back Winter RiverFest along the Cuyahoga River,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release.
Skate reservations can be made online.
90-minute timeslots are $12 for ages 6 and up. $5 for 3 to 5. Ice skate rentals are $3.
You can make igloo reservations here.
Rentals start at a 2-hour minimum for $50, plus food and drink minimum.