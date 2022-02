(CLEVELAND) — Spotty drizzle Wednesday morning with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the lower 30s and breezy, thus wind chills will be in the 20s.

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

Snowfall forecast FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY 8AM

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: