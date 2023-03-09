(WJW) — While many people are looking forward to the start of spring in several days, Mother Nature has a different plan for the end of this mild winter.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation said they are ready for the incoming snow storm, but some Northeast Ohioans say they are not.

“February was beautiful. It was so mild. We were able to, like, get out and walk and do stuff. I don’t think it’s a typical winter,” said Emily Miller.

“It’s not normal. It’s weird. It’s been warm,” said Nick Roy.

Northeast Ohioans enjoyed a chilly but sunny day at Cleveland’s Edgewater Park on Thursday afternoon. Families were seen walking along the beach. People were walking their dogs or jogging in the brisk sunshine.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re expecting three to six inches of snow tomorrow. … I work in a school and we already started talking about whether or not we’ll have school, and again, it’s hard to believe with a day like this,” said Adrianne Felger.

But anyone who’s lived through a few Northeast Ohio winters knows that the month of March can bring some brutal weather, even if February did not.

“Tomorrow morning’s commute is going to be, you know, iffy. It’s tough to predict, you know, depending on how much snow we get. … It’s likely we’re going to see snow blowing across lanes and with winds and things like that, so visibility might be lower,” said ODOT District 12 spokesman Isaac Hunt.

ODOT will be all hands on deck, with 300 plows and crews working 12-hour shifts to clear the roads in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Hunt said crews can get ahead of this storm, unlike some of the few storms we have experienced this winter.

“A lot of times the few snow events that we have had have come with rain ahead of the snow, but this time we’re not really expecting rain before the snow. So we’re actually being able to pre-treat. So we’re pre-treating before the snow falls,” Hunt said.

Hunt said drivers should give themselves extra time to get to where they are going and remember an important slogan: Don’t crowd the plow.

“Our plow drivers are working as hard as they can to get you from point A to point B, so it’s in your best interest as a motorist to give them as much room as possible to do their jobs,” he added.

Perhaps there are some Northeast Ohioans who welcome the snow. But others said the mild weather is just fine with them.

“I’m also looking forward to spring. … More days like this would be awesome. So hopefully, the snow is few and far between,” said Felger.