Winning Powerball numbers released New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $500 million, with a cash option of $355.9 million.

The winning numbers are:

6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and Powerball 7. The Power Play is 2x.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here.

