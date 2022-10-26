(WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? The fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history is up for grabs.

Powerball announced the winning numbers Wednesday night for its roughly $700 million jackpot. That’s a $335.7 million cash prize.

Tonight’s winning numbers are: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and Powerball 24. The Power Play is 2X.

It also happens to be the eighth highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. More than 1 million tickets sold for Monday’s drawing won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million, according to Powerball.

Odds of matching all the numbers to win the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the website. Odds of matching just the five white balls for the $1 million prize are 1 in 11.7 million.