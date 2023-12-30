**Related Video Above: Do this if you win the Powerball in Ohio, experts say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck is on your side this holiday weekend? No one has won the Powerball jackpot for a while, but that could all change after tonight’s drawing.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $760 million, or $383.6 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers were:

10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and Powerball 7. The Power Play is 4X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

