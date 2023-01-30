**Related Video Above: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lakewood in November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one has won a Powerball jackpot in the new year, and it just keeps on getting larger. Are you the next big prize winner?

Monday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $613 million, with a cash option of $329 million.

The early week winning numbers are:

1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball 5. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

