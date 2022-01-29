Ohio Lottery prizes: See the huge scratch-off ticket winnings still available

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One person in Ohio won a lot of money when they hit five numbers with the Megaplier in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

If you didn’t win, don’t worry. There are many prizes still up for grabs in the Ohio Lottery.

According to its website, scratch-off prizes still available include $400k/year for 25 years on the 40th Anniversary Millions ticket.

A huge prize recently won by a Northeast Ohio woman was on a Moneybag Multiplier scratch-off. The Ohio Lottery says the Madison woman won $500,000 on the $10 ticket which was bought in Euclid. As of Jan. 24, four top prizes are still out there for the Moneybag game. Take a look, here.

Another lucky person won big on a scratch-off game called $500,000 Taxes Paid. The Ohio lottery says a Cleveland woman won $20,000 on the $10 scratch-off ticket. As of Jan. 24, there is one top prize remaining in that game.

Check out more winners, here; see the last day to redeem on certain games, here.

If you’re looking to play other Ohio lottery games, Mega Millions is now at $20 million and the next drawing is on Tuesday. Powerball is at $104 million with the next drawing on Saturday.