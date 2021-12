CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for an estimated $441 million were announced Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $317.5 million.

The Powerball Jackpot is up to the third-highest prize of 2021 after there were no winners on Christmas or Monday.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.