Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Canton

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous Mega Millions winning ticket location.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Someone in Northeast Ohio has hit the jackpot.

Lottery officials say a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Circle K in North Canton in the 4100 block of Portage Street.

The ticket was an auto-pick. It matched five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 9, 16, 29, 37, 53. The Mega Ball was 11.

The next drawing is Friday.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The Ohio Lottery Commission says the odds are winning are 1 in 11.7 million.

