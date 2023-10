MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Someone local could be holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

Lottery officials say the lucky ticket was purchased at North Court Beverage in Medina.

Check to see if your ticket is a winner, here.

The winning #’s in Tuesday’s drawing were: 3, 8,17, 46, 63+7, with a megaplier x4.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now worth $48.0 Million.

The next drawing is on Friday.