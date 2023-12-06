CLEVELAND (WJW) – A lucky resident is taking home thousands of dollars after winning big on a lottery ticket at a Cleveland convenience store.

The winner, Marlene, won $25,000 while playing the Pick 5 lottery game. After state and federal taxes, Marlene will get $18,000, lottery officials say.

According to Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Lee Harvard Convenient Store in the 3900 block of Lee Road in Cleveland.

Winning Pick 5 numbers are drawn twice a day — at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. Learn more about the game right here.

Interested in the larger lottery prizes up for grabs? As of Wednesday, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $395 million and the Powerball jackpot is $435 million.

Find more information about all Ohio Lottery games here.