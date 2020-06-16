Winner of St. Jude Dream Home to be announced Wednesday morning

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Wednesday is the big day! The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be drawn on FOX 8 News in the morning after viewers raised $2 million to benefit childhood cancer patients.

“It’s really culminating all the hard work and time and effort, a home built on love, and giving it away to someone here in Northeast Ohio,” said Jeff Crawford owner and president of Cleveland Custom Homes, which built this year’s Dream Home.

The 3,000-square-foot, modern French country-style home is in the Falls Glenn subdivision of Olmsted Falls.

It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and comes decked out with plenty of luxury features at an estimated value of more than $500,000.

Crawford said a team of vendors and contractors pitched in to build the home.

“Giving up their weekends, giving up nights, giving up time they could be doing things that make them money, but instead they’re coming here and they’re donating so we can continue to support a great cause,” Crawford said.

Through this year’s Dream Home ticket sales, FOX 8 viewers raised $2 million in about an hour to benefit the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer.

“That money goes directly to St. Jude. At St. Jude, no child ever receives a bill for treatment, housing, travel or food because we firmly believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” said Paige Cranwell, with ALFAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The winning ticket for the dream home and other prizes including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas will be drawn on FOX 8 News in the Morning starting at 6 a.m.

