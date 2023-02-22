LEBANON, Maine (WJW) –The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to accept their winnings through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, LLC., according to WGME, which cited the Maine Lottery.

The Maine Lottery says the winner chose the cash option, a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.

The Mega Millions winning ticket was purchased for the Jan.13 drawing at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to Mega Millions.

The prize is $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, according to Mega Millions.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history. We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here’s to a good year!”

According to Mega Millions, this was the State of Maine’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.