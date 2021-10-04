Winking Lizard officially closing a downtown location, consolidation plans underway

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans of the Winking Lizard officially will have one less option downtown, restaurant leadership confirmed to FOX 8.

Choosing not to renew its lease at the Gateway location, which had previously only been reported as closed temporarily, the restaurant chain is looking to consolidate.

Owners confirmed the lease on The Galleria location is also ending (although this location is currently open), and instead they are moving into the AECOM building across East 9th Street.

The new consolidated downtown location is set to open in late spring.

Back in August, the restaurant said they were choosing to shut down the Gateway location for a while due to staffing shortages.

“This is not an easy decision, but the current volume of business and the continuing challenges staffing our taverns, has made this unavoidable. All of our Gateway employees have been offered positions in Winking Lizards that are convenient for them and their schedules,” the owners said in a Facebook post over the summer.