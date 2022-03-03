‘Wings’ actress Farrah Forke dies at 54

(WJW) – Actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54.

According to PEOPLE, Forke had been battling cancer over the last several years.

She died at her home in Texas on Feb. 25 surrounded by friends and family.

“Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable. She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains,” her friend said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Farrah was best known for her role as a helicopter pilot on “Wings.”

She was also on the shows “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and “Party of Five.”

Her Wings co-star Steven Weber posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Farrah Forke has passed. She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful and grounded as her character ‘Alex’ on Wings,” he wrote.

Forke’s role in Brain Twisters in 1991 was her onscreen debut.

She worked through 2005, and then retired from acting to raise her twin boys.

The star’s close family and friends held a private service.

Her family requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.