(WJW) – Scattered showers continue this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade will step off with a few lingering showers, but the rain will move out and the afternoon will trend drier with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

A strong cold front moves through midday with falling temperatures. The day will dry out, but we will see a chilly late afternoon/evening. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are possible.

Today’s futurecast:

Temps will stay in the UPPER 20S Saturday with scattered snow showers. Lingering lake effect Saturday night/early Sunday.

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ in the snowbelt and about a trace to an inch everywhere else. The map below is for Saturday:

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend and we will see a gradual moderation in temperatures mid-week next week.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.