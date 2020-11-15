Windy weather causing power outages across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The windy weather is causing outages across Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy’s outage map, thousands of residents are currently without power.

Over in Lorain County, more than 4,200 have no electricity with the majority reported in Eaton Township and LaGrange. Crews hope to have the power restored by 11 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for Northeast Ohio, with a high wind warning going into effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties at 1 p.m. today.

