Windy, cold and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures Friday will hold steady in the low 30s. Factor in the northwest winds gusting to 30 MPH and it feels more like the low 20s.

Bundle up if you’re heading to stores. And keep in mind there will be snow squalls around so travel could be tricky in spots. Here’s how much we’re expecting… (Isolated higher amounts where squalls persist.)

Lake effect snow will taper to flurries overnight. Dry through the daylight hours on Saturday then a wintry mix moves in Saturday night. A clipper moves in early Sunday a slushy 1-2″ possible.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: