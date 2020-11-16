Windy and cooler with chance of wintry mix around the corner

Still windy this morning with winds sustained out of the west around 20 MPH and gusting up to 35 MPH. It’s colder too! Temps in the 30’s feeling more like the 20’s when you factor in the wind.

Varying amounts of clouds this morning give way to plenty sunshine this afternoon. Highs well below average and in the low 40’s.

It’ll take some time to clear debris and to get the power restored. Widespread outages and lots of limbs down over the last 24 hours… We saw some huge gusts Sunday afternoon!

Get ready for a chill tomorrow! Highs will not reach 40! Periods of a wintry mix at times in our snowbelt communities. There is the chance of light accumulation 1-2″ at most depending on where and how long the snow bands set up. More details to come. Those outside of the Snowbelt communities can expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Looking ahead… Thanksgiving week: the jet stream seems to flatten/zonal. This would translate into near normal temperatures, with some milder days, and a chance of showers initially.

Will the cold air early Thanksgiving week be strong or weak? Details in the days ahead.