Windsor Fire Department puts out blaze reportedly started by unattended space heater

Windsor Fire Department photo/Facebook

WINDSOR, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire on State Route 534 South, the Windsor Fire Department reported today.

A space heater is believed to be the cause of the fire, the department reported.

Arriving on scene just six minutes after the emergency call was made, firefighters said the flames and smoke were already billowing out of the first and second level windows of the home.

The damage to the home was significant.

We will continue to monitor this story as more is learned.

