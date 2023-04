PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – Strong winds roared through Northeast Ohio Wednesday with a threat of severe storms.

The winds ripped part of a tree down in Perry and brought some power lines with it on Hale Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

The road was closed in the area while crews cleaned up the damage. There is no word on injuries.

FOX 8 Weather reported wind gusts of 45 mph during the day, with higher winds possible as storms impact Northeast Ohio.

