Windows 10 crashes when printing: Here is a temporary fix

A widespread issue impacting Windows 10 users is causing the operating system to crash while printing.

The issue is impacting users after installing KB5000802, Microsoft has confirmed.

“After installing KB5000802, you might receive an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error with a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers in some apps. This issue affects a subset of Type 3 printer drivers and does not affect printer drivers that are Type 4,” Microsoft wrote on its update documentation website.

Microsoft has offered a workaround. The company also said it’s working to fix the issue for all users later this week.

Here is the temporary workaround. If you are unsure which type your printer driver is, use the following steps:

Press the Windows key+r or select Start and type run and select it. Type printmanagement.msc and press enter or select the OK button. If Print Management opens, continue to step 4. If you receive the error, Windows can not find ‘printmanagement.msc’. then select Start and type manage optional features and select it. Select Add a Feature and type print, select the check box next to Print Management Console and select install. You will now need to start at step 1 again. Expand Print Servers, expand your computer’s name, and select Printers. You can now see the Driver Type for each of your installed printer drivers.

Workaround: To mitigate the issue, follow the instructions in this video. The Command Prompt commands from the video are as follows (you will need to replace KX driver for Universal printing with the name of your printer, as explained in the video):

rundll32 printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /Xg /n “KX driver for Universal printing”

rundll32 printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /Xs /n “KX driver for Universal printing” attributes +direct

Affected platforms:

Client: Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10, version 2004; Windows 10, version 1909; Windows 10, version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10, version 1803

Server: Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 2004; Windows Server, version 1909; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019; Windows Server, version 1803