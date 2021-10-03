Window fans, fresh air recommended for indoor holiday gatherings: CDC

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Well it’s October and that’s just the beginning of holiday gatherings. With that in mind, the CDC has updated their recommendations for celebrations.

CDC’s site says that if you’re celebrating indoors it’s best to bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors.

“You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows,” the recommendation says.

Planning to Trick-or-Treat for Halloween? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says that “if you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

The CDC defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more so handing out candy is okay too.