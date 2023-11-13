(WJW) – Clear skies this morning. Temperatures will quickly climb.

Wind gusts 20-25 miles per hour today. Because of the wind temperatures won’t feel as nice as yesterday.

We will stay dry for the next four days. Temperatures will slowly warm through Thursday reaching the 60s!

Colder weekend ahead.

Friday, rain returns: Scattered and tapers off quickly Saturday.

Here’s how much rain we expect:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to START the holiday week

We will be watching a system Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

