(WJW) – A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties until noon.

Including Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Crawford, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties.

Temperatures in the single digits with wind chill values at -15 across much of the area.

Wind chills will finally rise above 0° this afternoon. But still cold!

While Wednesday is cold, conditions are quiet with sunshine.

The next chance for snow will be Thursday morning. It could make for a slippery morning commute!

We’ll pick up another few inches of snow out of this system.

Friday more widespread snow showers, turning Lake effect Saturday.

It will be drier on Sunday and early next week… rain showers rather than snow.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

