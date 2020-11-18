Wind advisory Thursday for western part of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Sandusky, Ashland, Richland, Huron and Medina counties.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.

What a beauty of a day although there is a chill in the air. A warm-up is headed our way later this week along with the continuation of sunshine! Temperatures will be ranging 5-10° warmer than average as we head into the weekend with a small cool-down early Thanksgiving week.

Chances of rain go up Sunday into early Monday…

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

