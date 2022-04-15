CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northeast Ohio Friday with the chance of power outages and downed tree limbs.

The advisory is in effect through 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour. The NWS warns the winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also blow down, and a few power outages may result.

The NWS emphasizes drivers use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s with a chance of a spotty shower in the evening. Rain will become widespread after midnight into Saturday morning.

Then, cooler air will move into the area, and there will be below-normal temperatures next week.