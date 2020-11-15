Wind advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio, temps will be in the mid-50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will return to the low/mid 50s Sunday morning, then will gradually fall through the 40s in the afternoon.

There will be a few spotty showers behind the front, otherwise most areas will be rain free. Right now the Browns game looks dry but very windy!

A wind advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio. It remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are possible with gusts up to 55 mph. Power outages could result.

A high wind warning goes into effect from 1 p.m. for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Winds Sustained winds of 20-30 mph possible with gusts up to 60 mph.

Here’s a look at forecast peak wind gusts Sunday morning:

A short-lived period of colder air (as advertised last week) will be around early next week which could produce some lake effect precipitation including snow. The risk will be on Tuesday. Those outside of the Snowbelt communities can expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

