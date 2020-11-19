Wind Advisory: Gusts up to 45 mph across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It’s in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties.

These areas will see sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ahead of the advisory, winds are still strong, up to 20 mph.

The winds could cause some additional power outages. Many people just got power restored after Sunday storms.

