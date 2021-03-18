Wind advisory continues; More sun on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory is in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Huron, Richland, Ashland and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m. Friday.
Light rain and drizzle are moving out of the area, and could end as a little mixed precipitation.
The rain and wind dictated our weather Thursday.
- Rainfall amounts will exceeded 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods.
- High winds will continue (gusts to 40-50) through the WIND ADVISORY timeframe which ends at 4 am Friday.
Temperatures will vary once again on Friday but thankfully joined by sunshine…mid 30s north to mid-40s south.
A pleasant string of warmer days will kick into high gear late this weekend into next week!
Spring officially arrives this Saturday!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: