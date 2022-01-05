Wind Advisory as clipper system approaches

(WJW) — Breezy conditions continue this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Next clipper system approaches Wednesday with some spotty showers/mix late.

As the system moves by, the winds will be quite gusty, up to 50 mph at times, thus a WIND ADVISORY will be in place for some areas from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Spotty power outages are possible as well as high-profile vehicles will need to be careful.

Temperatures will be cooling through the day, through the 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens an 20s through the day on Wednesday. Winds will subside Wednesday night but still will be pretty breezy Wednesday night through Thursday with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Here’s the timeframe on snow chances over the next 48 hours:

Clipper system passes later today with a few snow showers. Light accumulations. An inch or two in the snowbelt by Thursday morning.

Much colder air Thursday & Friday. Significant lake effect Thursday night into Friday morning. Southern system stay clear of northern Ohio.

Lake Erie ice history:

Temperatures running below normal for the first 10-14 days of January.

Why was December so warm: The answer lies in the northern Pacific. A HUGE dominant ridge of high pressure developed in early December. This is a reflection of the La Nina state which we highlighted in the winter outlook back in October. Look at November below and compare it to December. I highlighted the ridge on the left side and the temperatures vs normal on the right (colder areas circled)

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December 31 over the last 10 years: