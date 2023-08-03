[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report sharing a hospice patient’s special wish as she visited the zoo where she volunteered for 22 years.]

(WJW) – Bourbon lovers have a rare opportunity to win some of the most sought-after bourbons in the world, all the while supporting a good cause.

The Great Bourbon Raffle 2023 is put on by Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

Organizers say they have already raised enough money to grant nearly two wishes for children with critical illnesses, but more support is appreciated.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased here.

One lucky winner will take home six bottles, which include the following:

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

W.L. Weller 12 Year

Eagle Rare 10 Year

Blanton’s Gold Edition

Four Roses 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon signed by Brent Elliott, Master Distiller

Credit: Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

There is no limit on how many tickets a single person can buy. The deadline to purchase tickets is 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The drawing will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 9:15 P.M. CST at Boilin’ in the Boro in

Philpot, KY. The winner does not need to be present.