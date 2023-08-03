[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report sharing a hospice patient’s special wish as she visited the zoo where she volunteered for 22 years.]
(WJW) – Bourbon lovers have a rare opportunity to win some of the most sought-after bourbons in the world, all the while supporting a good cause.
The Great Bourbon Raffle 2023 is put on by Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.
Organizers say they have already raised enough money to grant nearly two wishes for children with critical illnesses, but more support is appreciated.
Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased here.
One lucky winner will take home six bottles, which include the following:
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
- W.L. Weller 12 Year
- Eagle Rare 10 Year
- Blanton’s Gold Edition
- Four Roses 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon signed by Brent Elliott, Master Distiller
There is no limit on how many tickets a single person can buy. The deadline to purchase tickets is 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
The drawing will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 9:15 P.M. CST at Boilin’ in the Boro in
Philpot, KY. The winner does not need to be present.