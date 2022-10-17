CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.

After blowing Game 3 on Saturday, when the Yankees’ bullpen had its greatest meltdown in the team’s storied postseason history, New York recovered and will play at home.

New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon against Aaron Civale on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to meet Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Cleveland not only rallied against New York’s bullpen on Saturday, but the Guardians became the first team in 168 games to overcome a multi-run deficit and beat the Yankees in the postseason.

Monday’s first pitch in New York is at 7:07 p.m.

