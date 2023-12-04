(WJW) – A lifetime’s supply of free ice cream? Yes, please!

Pav’s Creamery is inviting customers, and even people who aren’t customers (yet!) to stop in and ask for a “Golden Ticket” Scratch-Off card.

The sweepstake gives ice cream lovers a chance to win coupons, discounts, and for five lucky winners — the ultimate grand prize: a lifetime supply of Pav’s Creamery ice cream.

“At Pav’s, we’re not just about crafting exceptional ice cream, we’re about creating experiences that stay in the hearts and minds of our cherished customers,” said , Nik Pappas, the owner of Pav’s Creamery in a press release. “With the ‘Golden Ticket’ Scratch-Off Sweepstakes, we want our customers to feel the excitement of uncovering surprises, and for a select few, the possibility of a lifetime supply of our signature ice cream. It’s a celebration of our commitment to making every scoop memorable.”

The sweepstakes runs from Dec. 6 – Dec. 31.

Pav’s Creamery has five locations: Portage Lakes, Green, North Canton, Bath, and Cuyahoga Falls.

CLICK HERE to learn more Pav’s Golden Ticket Scratch-Off Sweepstakes.