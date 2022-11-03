(WJW) — Subway is giving away 10,000 footlong subs for National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 — but to get one you’ll have to go 35,000 feet in the air.

Its new sweepstakes is open to air travelers who are stuck in the middle seat on a Thursday, Nov. 3, flight. All they need to do is upload a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat to SubwaySandwichSeat.com. They’ll be entered to win a gift card for one Subway Series footlong sandwiches. The promotion ends just before midnight Thursday.

“With air travel demand hitting record highs ahead of holiday travel season, Subway is making flying a bit better for those passengers in the dreaded ‘sandwich seat,'” reads a news release on the promotion.

Even if you didn’t fly Thursday, Subway sandwiches are buy-one-get-one right now — use promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or on the Subway app.