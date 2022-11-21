CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square will be holding a digital lottery for $10 Hamilton tickets beginning Friday.

Performances will be at Playhouse Square from December 6 through January 15. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 1 for tickets, according to a press release from Playhouse Square.

Each Friday through Thursday, musical lovers will have the chance to join the lottery for the upcoming week’s performance. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance, the release said.

How to enter:

  • Use the official app for Hamilton.
  • No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. 
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.   
  • Only one entry per person.
  • Winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets. 
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. 
  • Lottery tickets are void if resold. 
  • All times listed are in the local time zone.   

You must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID to enter.

Tickets for Hamilton are on sale right now! Check out the Playhouse Square website to get your tickets.