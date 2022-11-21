CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square will be holding a digital lottery for $10 Hamilton tickets beginning Friday.

Performances will be at Playhouse Square from December 6 through January 15. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 1 for tickets, according to a press release from Playhouse Square.

Each Friday through Thursday, musical lovers will have the chance to join the lottery for the upcoming week’s performance. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance, the release said.

How to enter:

Use the official app for Hamilton.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets are void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

You must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID to enter.

Tickets for Hamilton are on sale right now! Check out the Playhouse Square website to get your tickets.