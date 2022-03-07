Willowick police find 2 kids in the car following chase

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Willowick got a surprise when a driver suspected of leading them on a chase surrendered.

Officers found 2 kids in the car.

According to police in Mentor, officers attempted to stop a car around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The driver did not stop, police say, and officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Willowick police picked up the chase on State Route 2 westbound at E. 152nd St.

Police say the pursuit went through several side streets until the driver stopped and surrendered to officers.

Police say 2 children, ages 10 and 7, were inside the suspect vehicle.

They were released to their mother.

The driver faces multiple charges including weapons under disability, child endangering and failure to comply.

The driver has not been identified.