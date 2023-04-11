WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Students at Willowick Middle School were put into a soft lockdown Tuesday while officers investigated a report of a gun at the school.

Officials on Tuesday received a complaint that a student brought a firearm to the school, according to a statement from Willowick police Sgt. Keith Lawrence.

“There was no firearm located and the juvenile left school property,” Lawrence wrote. “Classes have resumed as normal, and officers will remain at the school through the end of the day.”

The school is in the Willoughby Eastlake City School District.

No charges have been filed.