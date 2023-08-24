WILLOWICK (WJW) – Investigators will remain on the scene of the Shoregate Towers Apartment in Willowick Thursday, following the collapse of the north parking deck.

The garage collapsed during storms overnight Wednesday, injuring 2 people and crushing several cars.

While the cause has not been determined, the mayor’s office says the building owners have been cited for more than a dozen code violations in the past.

“The City will confirm that it has criminally prosecuted the property owners for building code violations in the Willoughby Municipal Court,” Willowick Mayor Michael Vanni said in a press release.

“The property owners pled No Contest and were found guilty of 15 building code violations in May 2023,” the press release states.

The mayor said there has been recent work on the garage and over the past year, building inspectors have been called out to monitor health and safety issues.

Residents told FOX 8 Thursday morning at the scene that they had reported finding concrete on their cars in recent weeks.

Structural engineers will be picking through the debris to understand what caused the collapse.

The fire chief tells FOX 8 the apartment building is safe.

The city says the property owners are on probation to the Willoughby Municipal court and must report every 60 days regarding the status of property repairs.

The press release says the property owners have filed a Notice of Appeal.

“The City will continue to assist Chief Malovrh in his investigation to determine if further charges will be forthcoming,” the mayor said.