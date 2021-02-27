Willowick bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, two Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew now being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

One of the bars is located in Northeast Ohio, and here’s what that spot was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Bogside Pub in Willowick: Agents arrived at the establishment around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to find customers not social distancing. At the bar, patrons were seen ordering drinks while standing directly behind those seated at the bar top. No physical barriers were put in place between groups, agents said. The pub was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity. This is the second time the bar’s been cited since the pandemic started.

The other bar cited is located in Toledo.

These cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.