Willoughby police seize drugs, cash and gun during vehicle search; suspect in custody

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby police arrested a Cleveland man this week after they allegedly found drugs and other paraphernalia in his vehicle.

According to the department’s Facebook post, officers noticed a running vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Dec. 18 and began talking with the driver, who they said provided false information about his identity.

K9 Loki and his handler were then called out to the scene and detected the odor of narcotics.

“During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol, suspected marijuana, Xanax, and Ecstasy, empty and filled baggies with an unknown powdery substance, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and cash were located and seized,” police said.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody for weapons violations, possession of drugs and drug trafficking along with three outstanding warrants.

