Willoughby police officers hailed heroes for saving choking baby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Two Willoughby police officers are being hailed as heroes after they helped save the life of a baby boy.

Cruiser dash cam was rolling as officers responded to the call of a 15-month-old baby choking at a home on Kirtland Road Wednesday afternoon.



Officer Kevin Crowley and his partner were first on scene.



“I happened to be right across 84, about five or six houses down the street. When we got there, mom came running out of the house yelling, she was frantic. So I knew it was serious,” said Crowley.

Officer Crowley says the baby was choking on a piece of an apple.

“He was breathing very sporadically, it was not good. He was a wrong shade of blue,” said Crowley.

The baby’s parents watched helplessly as Officer Crowley administered back slaps and CPR procedures until the rescue squad arrived.



The baby was rushed to Lake West Medical Center where doctors were able to dislodge the apple slice.



“Unfortunately, it kind of hit home with me because my daughter is a couple months younger than the little guy. It’s something you worry about as a parent. It’s not something you ever want to do. But I’m just glad it all worked out in the end,” said Crowley.



Willoughby Police say the baby boy is home and doing just fine.

