Willoughby police need help finding a missing man

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — The Willoughby Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing weeks ago.

Sean Luberger has not been in contact with family or friends since the weekend of June 26, according to a Willoughby police Facebook post.

It says he has ties to Willoughby, Wickliffe, Warren, and Massillon.

He drives a maroon, 2003 Chevy Tracker that may have a temp tag in the back window belonging to another vehicle, the post says.

If you have information on Sean’s whereabouts, please call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at (440)953-4210 and reference report #21-19855.

