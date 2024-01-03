[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of K-9 Loki’s retirement parade.]

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Retired Willoughby Police Department K-9 officer Loki died Tuesday, the department announced in a Wednesday Facebook post. He was 10.

“It is with great sadness that I’m informing our great community that we lost one of our finest yesterday,” reads the post from Police Chief Jim Schultz.

Loki worked alongside Sgt. Matt Neath for nine years, according to the post.

“He’s just a fantastic dog. He was always ready to go. Open the car door and he’d spring out like he was a puppy,” Neath told FOX 8 News last year.

The duo was part of a training group made up of Lake County law enforcers, according to the post. Loki could do “anything from tracking to finding narcotics,” Neath said.

Loki retired from active duty in September, and was sent off with a parade.

“Loki was a friend to our community, always protected our officers, and was loved by many. Loki and Sergeant Neath were an outstanding pair patrolling our streets,” Schultz wrote.